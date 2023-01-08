TCW Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.