Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 340,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 301,621 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 209,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

