Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

