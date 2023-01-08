US Bancorp DE Sells 1,180 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $358.15 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

