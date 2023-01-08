US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $75,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $386.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

