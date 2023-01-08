Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
