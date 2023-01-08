Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

