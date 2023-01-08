Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

