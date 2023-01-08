US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

