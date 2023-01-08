Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

