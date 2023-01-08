Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.74 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.