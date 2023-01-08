International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

