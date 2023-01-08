Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,319 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

