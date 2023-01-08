Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.