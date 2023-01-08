Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.