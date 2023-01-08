Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.78 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

