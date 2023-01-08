Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.