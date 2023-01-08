Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,350 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

