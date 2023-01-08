Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $328,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

