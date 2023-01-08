Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

