PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.