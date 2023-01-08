Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $162.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

