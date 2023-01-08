Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.