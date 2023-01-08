TCW Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,629 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

