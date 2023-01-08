Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern by 312.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Southern by 7.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 316,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.63 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

