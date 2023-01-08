PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PPG opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $171.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

