Synovus Financial Corp Buys 487 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,259,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.