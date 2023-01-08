Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

