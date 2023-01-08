Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

