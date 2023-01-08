Day & Ennis LLC Invests $35.15 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

