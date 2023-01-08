Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

