Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $842.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $834.91 and its 200-day moving average is $749.67. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

