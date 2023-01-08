US Bancorp DE Has $80.09 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $80,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

