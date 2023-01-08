KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

