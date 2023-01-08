US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $94,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

