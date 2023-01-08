Van ECK Associates Corp Has $76.59 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,911 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $76,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.