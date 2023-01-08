Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,254,000 after purchasing an additional 506,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

NYSE EW opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

