Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.