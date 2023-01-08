Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

