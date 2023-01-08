Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $68,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

