Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $105,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,237,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.97. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

