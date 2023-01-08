Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 872,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 150,338 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,869,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,935 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

