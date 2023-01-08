Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after buying an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Up 2.4 %

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

