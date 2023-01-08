TCW Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

