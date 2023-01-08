Simmons Bank Sells 96 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 69.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average of $204.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

