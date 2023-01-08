Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 111.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

