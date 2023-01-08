Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $105.17 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 478.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

