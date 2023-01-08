US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $263.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

