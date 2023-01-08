Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

