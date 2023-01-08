US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

QUAL opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

